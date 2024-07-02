ADVERTISEMENT

‘Laapata Ladies’, ‘Manjummel Boys’, ‘Aattam’ among top 10 rated films on Letterboxd in 2024

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:08 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Other Indian films to feature in the list of 25 highest rated films of 2024 are ‘Aavesham’, ‘Bramayugam’, ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Premalu’

The Hindu Bureau

‘Aattam’, ‘Laapata Ladies’ and ‘Manjummel Boys’

Letterboxd has released the list of 25 highest rated films of 2024 so far. Bollywood’s Laapata Ladies and Malayalam films, Manjummel Boys and Aattam, feature among the top ten movies in the list.

While Dune Part 2 takes the top position, the other films in the top 10 are Hundreds of Beavers (2nd), How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (3rd), Ghostlight (6th), The People’s Joker (8th) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga(9th).

“The 25 highest-rated narrative feature films on Letterboxd as of 30 June 2024, feature twice the Zendaya, Hundreds of Beavers and a record number of Indian ﬁlms at the halfway mark of the year,” said the portal.

“Our rankings include films that have been released in any country, with at least a limited theatrical, streaming or video-on-demand run. For this list, films needed a minimum of 2,000 ratings on Letterboxd,” said a statement from the social platform. Laapata Ladies bagged the 5th position while Manjummel Boys and Aattam were 7th and 10th respectively in the list.

Other Indian films to feature in the list are the Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam, Fahadh Faasil’s blockbusterAavesham, Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali’s biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkilaand the Malayalam romantic-comedy, Premalu. Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal is the highest-rated documentary of 2024 so far.

