‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ movie trailer: Aamir Khan channels Tom Hanks in ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

The Hindu Bureau May 30, 2022 13:33 IST

A still from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

The film is directed by Advait Chandan, and adapted for Indian screens by Atul Kulkarni, from the original screenplay by Eric Roth

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated drama Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Sunday, during the IPL 2022 finale. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The other prominent cast members include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The trailer indicates that Laal Singh Chaddha is a faithful remake of the original, with the storyline remaining constant, and only the Indian context and surroundings being the difference. The iconic dialogue from the film also gets a desi makeover, “Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates,” is now Laal’s “Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai.” Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, and adapted for Indian screens by Atul Kulkarni, from the original screenplay by Eric Roth. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 11.



