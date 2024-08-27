‘La Bamba’ reboot in the works to honour the legacy of rock and roll icon Ritchie Valens

Ritchie Valens’ iconic story is set to return to the big screen, as Mucho Mas Media and Sony Pictures have announced a remake of the 1987 classic La Bamba. The original film, which was nominated for a Golden Globe, told the inspiring tale of the young Mexican-American rock and roll sensation whose life was tragically cut short at the age of 17.

Luis Valdez, who wrote and directed the original La Bamba, will return as an executive producer for the remake. The script will be penned by Oscar-nominated writer José Rivera, known for his work on The Motorcycle Diaries and On the Road. The 1987 film starred Lou Diamond Phillips as Valens and became a cultural touchstone, with its soundtrack featuring Valens’ hit songs performed by Grammy-winning band Los Lobos.

La Bamba remains a beloved film, recognized for its portrayal of Valens’ meteoric rise from a field laborer to a rock star. His music, including hits like “Donna,” “We Belong Together,” and the title track “La Bamba,” continues to resonate with audiences around the world. The film’s enduring legacy was cemented when it was added to the National Film Registry in 2017.

Javier Chapa will produce the new film, with a team of executive producers including Sherrese Clarke Soares and Robert Muñoz. Sony Music Mexico will collaborate on the film’s soundtrack, aiming to honor Valens’ lasting impact on music and culture.