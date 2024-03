‘L360’: Mohanlal’s next to be directed by Tharun Moorthy; film to begin shoot in April

March 18, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The film will have a script written by KR Sunil and the director Tharun himself

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced that his upcoming film, the 360th in his career, will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. The film, tentatively called L360, will be produced by M Renjith under his Rejaputhra Visual Media banner. ALSO READ ‘Operation Java’ is a cyber crime thriller, says director Tharun Moorthy

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, the upcoming project will start shooting this April. Details regaring the plot, its genre and the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. Notably, earlier this month, Tharun had announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.