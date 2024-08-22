ADVERTISEMENT

‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’: Makers unveil Urvashi’s first look from the Malayalam film

Updated - August 22, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 04:56 pm IST

‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’ is written and directed by Shivas and co-produced by Urvashi

The Hindu Bureau

Urvashi in ‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’ | Photo Credit: kaleshramanand/Instagram

The makers of L Jagadamma Ezham Class B have released the film’s first-look poster featuring Urvashi. The film is directed by Shivas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows Urvashi and her co-stars in the attire of Kudumbashree workers of Kerala. Shivas has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the movie.

Urvashi interview | On Kerala State Film Award win and playing Leelamma in ‘Ullozhukku’

Urvashi is set to play the titular role of Jagadamma in the movie. Anil Nair is the cinematographer while Kailas Menon is the music composer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalesh Ramanand, Balachandran Chullikkad, Jayan Cherthala, Kalabhavan Prajod, Rajesh Sharma, Noby Marcose, Jibin Gopinath, PR Pradeep, Resmi Anil, Shailaja Ambu, and Anjaly Sathyanath are the other actors in the movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:‘Ullozhukku’ movie review: Urvashi’s powerhouse performance carries this haunting drama

Urvashi will produce the film in association with Fossil Holdings. Urvashi was last seen in the poignant drama Ullozhukku, also starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and directed by Christo Tomy. Urvashi won the Best Actress award at the recently announced 54th Kerala Film State Awards for her performance in the movie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US