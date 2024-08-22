‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’: Makers unveil Urvashi’s first look from the Malayalam film

The makers of L Jagadamma Ezham Class B have released the film’s first-look poster featuring Urvashi. The film is directed by Shivas.

The poster shows Urvashi and her co-stars in the attire of Kudumbashree workers of Kerala. Shivas has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the movie.

Urvashi is set to play the titular role of Jagadamma in the movie. Anil Nair is the cinematographer while Kailas Menon is the music composer.

Kalesh Ramanand, Balachandran Chullikkad, Jayan Cherthala, Kalabhavan Prajod, Rajesh Sharma, Noby Marcose, Jibin Gopinath, PR Pradeep, Resmi Anil, Shailaja Ambu, and Anjaly Sathyanath are the other actors in the movie.

Urvashi will produce the film in association with Fossil Holdings. Urvashi was last seen in the poignant drama Ullozhukku, also starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and directed by Christo Tomy. Urvashi won the Best Actress award at the recently announced 54th Kerala Film State Awards for her performance in the movie.