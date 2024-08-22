GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’: Makers unveil Urvashi’s first look from the Malayalam film

‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’ is written and directed by Shivas and co-produced by Urvashi

Updated - August 22, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Urvashi in ‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’

Urvashi in ‘L Jagadamma Ezham Class B’ | Photo Credit: kaleshramanand/Instagram

The makers of L Jagadamma Ezham Class B have released the film’s first-look poster featuring Urvashi. The film is directed by Shivas.

The poster shows Urvashi and her co-stars in the attire of Kudumbashree workers of Kerala. Shivas has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the movie.

Urvashi interview | On Kerala State Film Award win and playing Leelamma in ‘Ullozhukku’

Urvashi is set to play the titular role of Jagadamma in the movie. Anil Nair is the cinematographer while Kailas Menon is the music composer.

Kalesh Ramanand, Balachandran Chullikkad, Jayan Cherthala, Kalabhavan Prajod, Rajesh Sharma, Noby Marcose, Jibin Gopinath, PR Pradeep, Resmi Anil, Shailaja Ambu, and Anjaly Sathyanath are the other actors in the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Ullozhukku’ movie review: Urvashi’s powerhouse performance carries this haunting drama

Urvashi will produce the film in association with Fossil Holdings. Urvashi was last seen in the poignant drama Ullozhukku, also starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and directed by Christo Tomy. Urvashi won the Best Actress award at the recently announced 54th Kerala Film State Awards for her performance in the movie.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.