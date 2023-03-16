Léa Seydoux’s ‘One Fine Morning’ to stream on MUBI in India from 16 June

March 16, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Global distributor, streaming service, and production company MUBI has announced that filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve’s (known for Bergman Island, Things to Come) One Fine Morning will stream on the platform in India from 16 June. The stremer has also released a new trailer to announce the news.

Headlined by Léa Seydoux, the film is a profoundly moving portrayal of love, loss and contemporary womanhood. Set in Paris, Seydoux plays Sandra, a young, widowed mother who juggles her job as a translator with caring both for her young daughter and elderly father. Sandra’s life is further complicated when she embarks on a passionate affair with Clement, an old friend in an unhappy marriage.

Also starring Melvil Poupaud and Pascal Gregory, One Fine Morning received its World Premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where Mia Hansen-Løve won the Directors’ Fortnight prize.

The film has also received a Best Feature nomination at the 2022 Chicago International Film Festival. Notably, Seydoux recently received a nomination for Best European Actress at the 2022 European Film Awards for her performance in One Fine Morning.

