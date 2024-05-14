ADVERTISEMENT

Léa Seydoux and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ writer, Arthur Harari collaborate on new thriller ‘The Unknown’

Published - May 14, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Harari teased that the project is “a mix of realistic urban chronicle, fantasy film, investigation, melodrama and daydream”

The Hindu Bureau

Lea Seydoux | Photo Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Pathe has confirmed its involvement in the production of The Unknown, an upcoming thriller starring French actress Léa Seydoux from filmmaker Arthur Harari, known for his previous work on the Oscar-winning Anatomy of a Fall.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’: How the legal drama goes beyond the confines of labels

Scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026, The Unknown is being produced by Paris-based Bathysphere, with Pathe onboard as co-producer and distributor for the French market. While details regarding the plot have been kept under wraps, Harari teased that the project is “a mix of realistic urban chronicle, fantasy film, investigation, melodrama and daydream.”

Following her recent appearance in Dune: Part Two, Seydoux is set to take on a leading role in this project with Harari fresh from the success of Anatomy of a Fall, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside co-writer and director Justine Triet.

Léa Seydoux joins cast of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Separate Rooms’

As preparations for the film’s release continue, Pathe is gearing up to introduce The Unknown to international buyers at the Cannes Market.

