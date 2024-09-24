Kyle Chandler circles role of Hal Jordan in HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Emmy winner Kyle Chandler is reportedly in talks to star in Lanterns, HBO’s upcoming DC series based on the Green Lantern comic, according to Deadline sources. Chandler is expected to take on the role of Hal Jordan, a character previously portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series, which comes from Ozark’s Chris Mundy, Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King, will follow two Green Lanterns — new recruit John Stewart and veteran Jordan — as they unravel a dark mystery tied to a murder in the American heartland. While Chandler is close to securing the role of Jordan, the search for an actor to play Stewart continues.

Lanterns is set for an eight-episode run and is produced by HBO in partnership with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. Mundy will serve as the showrunner, while Lindelof and King will co-write and executive produce. The series, ordered straight-to-series in June, is one of the first major projects from the newly revamped DC Studios.

According to DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran, “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters,” and Lanterns will explore them through a detective story that plays a key role in the studio’s unified DC Universe.

Chandler, best known for his Emmy-winning role in Friday Night Lights, has also starred in Bloodline, Catch-22, and Super Pumped. He will next appear in Back in Action and Anniversary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.