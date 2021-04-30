KV Anand’s last project: A love story in the backdrop of election politics

Writer-lyricist Kabilan Vairamuthu talks about his association with the late director

KV Anand’s most recent film was in 2019; Kaappaan, starring big names such as Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya.

However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, Anand had been working hard on a dream project: a love story in the backdrop of election politics.

The acclaimed Tamil director and cinematographer died early on Friday morning in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. He was 54.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

“We were working on a story for the past one year. It is a beautiful love story in the backdrop of election politics,” lyricist-writer Kabilan Vairamuthu told The Hindu. “When everything was set to go, this happened. I don’t have any more words. He was a director who valued writers. He was a role model in engineering an engaging screenplay.”

Kabilan worked closely with the late director on the 2017 Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kavan. One of the core concepts in the film was, in fact, inspired by Kabilan’s Tamil novel titled Mei Nigari.

Anand was one Tamil filmmaker popular for his close collaborations with writers; he has frequently teamed up with scriptwriters Subha (Suresh-Balakrishnan). His last directorial outing, Kaapaan, was written by well-known Tamil writer Pattukottai Prabhakar. In an earlier interview, Anand said, “We spend hours writing the screenplay. So much so that we would be surrounded with crumpled paper balls. And the worst part? We wouldn’t have cracked a single scene.”