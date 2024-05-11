‘Kuttram Kadithal 2’; Producer J Satish Kumar to play lead

Producer J Satish Kumar, known for bankrolling the 2015 film Kuttram Kadithal, is all set for the film’s sequel. Apart from producing the sequel, he will also star as the film’s protagonist.

Kuttram Kadithal 2 is written and directed by SK Jeeva and produced under the JSK Film Corporation banner. Apart from directing Pudhumai Pithan, starring Parthiban and Lovely, starring Karthik, Jeeva had earlier penned dialogues for films like Azhagiya Tamil Magan, the recent Aneethi, and JSK’s upcoming directorial Fire.

In the new film, JSK plays a 60-year-old teacher who is about to receive the President’s award goes though a life-changing incident. The film is reportedly based on true incidents that have taken place across the country.

Kuttram Kadithal 2 will have cinematography by Sathish G and music by DK. Editor CS Prem Kumar who worked in Kuttram Kadithal is also roped in for the sequel. The film will go on floors from the last week of July and will be shot in Kodaikanal, Dindigul, Chennai and Kerala.