‘Kutti Love Story’: Four Tamil filmmakers join hands for a romance anthology

03 September 2020 13:22 IST

Gautham Menon, Venkat Prabhu, Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy are the four directors who are shooting for the project

Four directors from Kollywood: Gautham Menon, Venkat Prabhu, Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy have come together to collaborate on an anthology project titled Kutti Love Story.

The film will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh, and director Gautham Menon shared the promo of the upcoming feature on social media, that all the four filmmakers take the audiences through a scene from their respective scripts.

Gautham Menon wrote on Twitter, “Extremely happy to join hands with @VelsFilmIntl and my fellow filmmakers @vp_offl #DirectorVijay #NalanKumaraswamy for the anthology #KuttiLoveStory (sic).”

Producer Ishari K Ganesh said, “As an audience, I have admired the poetic, voguish and emotional dimension of love that Gautham Vasudev Menon, Venkat Prabhu, Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy have crafted and portrayed in their films. In fact, they have created a huge fan base for such beautiful renditions. I am extremely happy, collaborating with these great filmmakers and curiously looking forward to experiencing the final product. We will be soon making announcements on the cast and crew.”

The romance-drama is speculated to have been shot during lockdown, and is expected to release by the end of the year on an OTT platform.