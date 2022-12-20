‘Kuttey’ trailer promises a quirky caper drama from a terrific cast

December 20, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The trailer of Kuttey, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj was released by the makers today. The film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the son of acclaimed filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

The quirky trailer introduces the ensemble cast playing a host of new characters with shades of grey. Swear words, guns, insanity prevails throughout the two-minute trailer. “A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets... Blood... Betrayal... It’s every man for himself... All the dogs are after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?” reads the description of the video. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap can also be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.

Vishal Bharadwaj has also written the dialogues and composed the music for the film. Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi has served as the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad has served as the editor.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under their banners Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films Production. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the film is set for a release on 13th January.