‘Kurup’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan brings to life the crime phenomenon

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is set for a theatrical release on November 12

The official trailer for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is here.

The film is inspired by the life of one of Kerala’s most wanted criminals Sukumara Kurup. The drama will revolve around his legendary crime, and how his escape has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran and also stars a cast of A-listers such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas in supporting roles. The film has been shot across India and the Middle East.

The film is produced By Wayfarer Films & M Star Entertainments, and will release on November 12 in theatres.