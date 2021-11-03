Movies

‘Kurup’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan brings to life the crime phenomenon

A still from ‘Kurup’  

The official trailer for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is here.

The film is inspired by the life of one of Kerala’s most wanted criminals Sukumara Kurup. The drama will revolve around his legendary crime, and how his escape has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran and also stars a cast of A-listers such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas in supporting roles. The film has been shot across India and the Middle East.

The film is produced By Wayfarer Films & M Star Entertainments, and will release on November 12 in theatres.

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Meet Justice K Chandru, the inspiration behind Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’

Gautham Menon denies being part of ‘Anbuselvan,’ expresses shock at Pa. Ranjith’s tweet

If you can watch ‘Squid Game’, you can watch a Sanskrit film: Dushyanth Sridhar on ‘Sakuntalam’

Sasikumar discusses ‘MGR Magan’, Ponram on why he was ousted from ‘Navarasa’

Sofia Boutella to headline Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie ‘Rebel Moon’

Kristen Stewart engaged to her partner Dylan Meyer

Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ film

Suriya on 'JaiBhim': Why this is an important movie

Bradley Cooper launches production house; set to back ‘Hyperion’ at Warner Bros

‘Army of Thieves’ movie review: Netflix prequel makes for a goofy and fun heist drama

Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated movie

Aparna Sen is asking tough questions with ‘The Rapist’ and winning awards

Suriya: ‘Jai Bhim’ made me realise how ordinary people can also be heroes

‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ top list of most-anticipated Indian movies in November

New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and more

‘Jai Bhim’ movie review: Suriya is earnest and the film is honest. Yet, there are trade-offs

Remembering the power of Puneeth Rajkumar

All you need to know about ‘Hot Mess Holiday’, Comedy Central’s Indian diaspora holiday film

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Doctor G’ to release June 17 next year
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 6:36:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/kurup-trailer-dulquer-salmaan-brings-to-life-the-crime-phenomenon/article37322192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY