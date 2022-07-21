Movies

Kurt Russell to make TV comeback with Apple's 'Godzilla & The Titans' series

Kurt Russell | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello
PTIJuly 21, 2022 13:37 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 13:37 IST

Kurt Russell is returning to television with Apple's live-action "Godzilla & Titans" monster series.

The role marks his first TV outing following the original "Hawaii Five-0" in 1977.

According to Deadline, Kurt Russell is joined by son Wyatt Russell on the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The series, which is part of Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, will air on Apple TV Plus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It follows the universe that includes movies "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), 2019’s "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and last year's "Godzilla vs. Kong" as well as anime series "Skull Island".

"Godzilla & Titans" also features actors Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Matthew Shakman is directing the first two episodes of the series, which is co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction.

Legendary Television is backing the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...