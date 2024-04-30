ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kurangu Pedal’ trailer promises a heartwarming slice-of-life drama that takes you down the memory lane

April 30, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan under Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the film is set to release in theatres this Friday

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Kurangu Pedal’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of Kurangu Pedal, directed by Kamalakanann Subramanian of Madhubaanakadai and Vattam fame, is here. Produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the film is set to release in theatres this Friday.

The trailer opens up with a fascinating list of statutory disclaimers; “Playing games is a healthy habit,” Playing games makes you happy,” Playing games makes our home, nation and lives better,” and “It’s inhuman to borrow PT period in schools to teach Mathematics.”

We then see a beautiful slice-of-life drama following a group of children in a village in Tamil Nadu in the Eighties who vow to have fun and “to go home only to sleep.” The story then centres on a young boy who despite his father’s disapproval strives hard to learn to ride a bicycle. According to a statement from the makers, the film is inspired by the short story ‘Cycle’ penned by Rasi Azhagappan and is said to explore family dynamics and the pursuit of dreams.

Director Kamalakannan’s ‘Kurangu Pedal’ goes to International Film Festival of India, Goa

The film stars Kaali Venkat, Santhosh Velmurugan, V.R.Ragavan, M.Gnanasekar, Rathish, Sai Ganesh, Kaali Venkat, Prasanna Balachander, and Jenson Diwakar among others

The film has music composed by Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematography by Sumee Baskaran, and editing by Shivanandeeswaran. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Savitha Shanmugam and SuMee Baskaran have also produced the film.

