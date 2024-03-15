ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ movie review: Jack Black, Awkwafina take you on a chuckle-filled ride

March 15, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Jack Black’s timing is immaculate as ever, while his chemistry with Awkwafina has a jolly zing making the roly-poly panda’s fourth screen outing all kinds of summer family fun

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber

A still from ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

I have always wondered what the plural of mongoose was. Is it mongooses or mongeese? Imagine my delight when our favourite Kung Fu dealing panda, Po (voiced flawlessly by Jack Black), has the same existential doubt. He takes it further by wondering about the plural for nemesis—“nemesises? nemesi?” Po has a boatful of nemeses (yes, that is the plural) to deal with in Kung Fu Panda 4. And the plural of mongoose is mongooses.

Related Stories

Kung-fu kaboom!
Kung Fu Panda III: In which Po finds his father  

Kung Fu Panda 4 opens with Po fully into his role as the Dragon Warrior helping his dads — adoptive, Ping (James Hong), and biological, Li Shan (Bryan Cranston) —  in their new restaurant. Just as he is posing for selfies, his mentor, Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), tells him he needs to choose the new Dragon Warrior as Po is ready to move on to the next step of his evolution by becoming the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

Not ready to move on, Po grabs on to a chance for one last adventure when he hears Tai Lung (Ian McShane) has razed a village to the ground. Po soon learns that it is not Tai Lung who has returned from the Spirit Realm to do mischief, but an evil sorceress, The Chameleon (Viola Davis), who has horrid world-destroying plans up her shape-shifting sleeve.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (English)
Director: Mike Mitchell
Voice cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan, Dustin Hoffman, Viola Davis
Runtime: 94 minutes
Storyline: Po, now being elevated to Spiritual Leader, has to find the next Dragon Warrior, polish up his proverbs to become the voice of wisdom, and fight a shape-shifting sorceress...

Zhen (Awkwafina), a light-fingered fox Po caught stealing, offers to help him catch The Chameleon in her lair in Juniper City. After a rousing encounter at a tavern, with the vicious Granny Boar (Lori Tan Chinn), Po and Zhen hire Captain Fish (Ronny Chieng) to take them to Juniper City. After many chases and climatic battles involving the greatest Kung Fu fighters from the Spirit Realm, with help from bloodthirsty bunnies, and other denizens from the Den of Thieves including the leader, Han (Ke Huy Quan), and Po’s dads, all comes right in the end.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-liners zing by in clouds of fun and Black as usual gives 110 per cent to his dumpling-loving Po. The animation is eye-popping, as are the hectic chase through Juniper City and pyrotechnic fights. After all the serious Academy Award-winning films of the season, if we cannot watch Nicolas Cage riding a motorcycle with his skull aflame, Po meditating on inner peace which morphs into dinner with peas is a tasty option.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently running in theatres

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US