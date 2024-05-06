May 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr is set to hit the theatres in June. Directed by Jay K and also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, the movie will release on June 14.

Jay K had previously directed the horror drama Ezra. The makers of Grrr released a teaser to announce the movie’s release date. The teaser shows an inebriated Kunchacko Boban in a lion’s enclosure, unaware of the impending danger. Suraj is seen in the role of a zookeeper, who attempts to save Kunchacko Boban’s character.

The film, touted to be a comedy drama, is produced by Shaji Nadesan and actor Arya under the banner August Cinema. Written by Jay along with Praveen S, the film also stars Shruthi Ramachandran, Anagha, Rajesh Madhavan, Shobi Thilakan and Manju Pillai.

Jayesh Nair is the cinematographer while Vivek Harshan is the movie’s editor. Some portions of the movie were shot in South Africa.

