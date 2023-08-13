Kunchacko Boban joins cast of ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’

August 13, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

We had earlier reported that Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is currently shooting a spin-off to his 2022 hit film Nna Thaan Case Kodu titled Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha that centres on the characters Suresh and Sumalatha that were played by Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra.

On Saturday, Kunchacko Boban, who played the lead role of Kozhummal Rajeevan in the 2022 film, joined the shooting of the spin-off and is set to reprise his role. The makers shared pictures from the sets on the one-year anniversary of Nna Thaan Case Kodu to announce the news

The news about Boban joining the cast comes weeks after Nna Thaan Case Kodu won seven awards at the Kerala State Film Awards 2022

Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, written by Ratheesh, is produced by Silver Bay Studios in association with Silver Bromide Pictures. With cinematography by Sabin Uralikandy and music by Dawn Vincent, debutant Akash Thomas is in charge of editing.