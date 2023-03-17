HamberMenu
Kunchacko Boban, Biju Menon team up for ‘Nayattu’ maker Martin Prakkat’s next

The new film will have a screenplay written by filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

March 17, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(clockwise from top left): Kunchacko Boban, Biju Menon, Shyj Khalid, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, and Martin Prakkat

(clockwise from top left): Kunchacko Boban, Biju Menon, Shyj Khalid, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, and Martin Prakkat | Photo Credit: @kunchacks/Instagram

Actors Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon are all set to join hands again for an upcoming film directed by Nayattu maker Martin Prakkat. Kunchacko announced the news on his Instagram handle.

The new film will have a script written by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who helmed Kunchacko’s 2022 hit comedy film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

The new project, with cinematography by Shyju Khalid, is bankrolled by Udaya Pictures and Kunchacko Boban Productions.

Boban, who starred in Prakkat’s Nayattuand Poduval’s Nna Thaan Case Kodu, was seen earlier this year in Pakalum Pathiravum and Ariyippu. His next release is Jude Anthany Joseph’s disaster thriller 2018. Biju was last seen in Saheed Arafath’s Thankam.

