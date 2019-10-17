‘Kumbalangi Nights’ star Shane Nigam threatened by producer for getting a haircut

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association and Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes will intervene to sort out the differences between Malayalam actor Shane Nigam and producer Joby George following allegations by Shane that he had received death threats from Joby George.

The issue came to the limelight after the young actor released a video through social media alleging that Mr. Joby George, the producer of his movie Veyil, threatened him over phone stating that he had changed his hair style for the movie Qurbani, the shooting of which is progressing now at Mankulam.

Shane said that he was appearing in three different looks in Qurbani. “Joby was irked by a slight change in my hair style and threatened that he will not let me live in Kerala peacefully under the notion that I had changed the hair style to delay the shooting of Veyil. It will not affect the remaining schedule of the shooting for the movie,” he said.

Refuting the allegations raised by Shane, Joby George said on Thursday that the actor had an agreement with the production house not to change his hair style before completing the shoot. “I had already paid 30 lakh to the actor, who had later hiked it to 40 lakh. He had also agreed not to change his hair style till the shooting of Veyil was over,” he said.

Joby George said that he wanted to ensure the release of his movie without delay, and had approached the Producers’ Association to resolve the issue.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, said that the differences between the actor and the producer will be sorted out next week in the presence of the representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes.