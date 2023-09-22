‘Kumari Srimathi’ trailer: Nithya Menen’s series is a delectable mix of humour and drama

September 22, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

We had previously reported that Nithya Menen will next be seen in the Telugu comedy-drama series Kumari Srimathi. The makers have now released the series’ trailer.

The series also stars Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles. Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjayanthi Entertainments, the seven-episode Telugu series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 28 with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The trailer of Kumari Srimathi showcases the life of a 30-year-old single woman, named Srimathi and her dysfunctional family. Set in a remote village in East Godavari, Srimathi, who is a strong-willed woman, decides to open a bar and a restaurant in her village to reclaim her ancestral home. A series of hilarity follows when Srimathi overcomes various social and moral barriers along the way.

“I’ve always liked playing characters that defy the societal constructs and stereotypes of an ideal woman. When I came across Srimathi’s character, it felt like a breath of fresh air. The script’s simple yet impactful approach to portraying a woman’s journey in a male-dominated workspace offered me new and insightful perspectives as an actor. After associating with Prime Video for titles like Breathe: Into the Shadows and Modern Love Hyderabad, I am glad to return with yet another extraordinary story. I believe thousands of women will feel a connection with the story, who are all living their individual stories battling patriarchy,” said Nithya Menen in a statement.

Watch the trailer of Kumari Srimathi here...

