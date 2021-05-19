Movies

Kumail Nanjiani to play Chippendales founder in ‘Immigrant’

Kumail Nanjiani  

Actor-comic Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in “Immigrant”, based on the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

Nanjiani, who is a Pakistani-American, will play Banerjee in the limited series from Hulu that will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Also read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

According to Variety, “Immigrant” is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Emily V Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi, who will also write on the series.

Writer Gordon, who is Nanjiani’s wife, previously collaborated with the actor on the 2017 rom-com “The Big Sick”. Loosely based on their real-life romance, the film was nominated for the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Twentieth Television will produce the eight-episode series “Immigrant”.

This is the second project on Chippendales in development. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel is also on board to play Banerjee in a feature film directed by Craig Gillespie of “I, Tonya” fame.

Patel, known for “Lion” and “Modern Love”, was announced to headline the film in 2017. It has been in the works for two decades by Permut Productions’ David Permut.

Meanwhile, Nanjiani’s small screen credits include “Silicon Valley”, “Portlandia” and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He will next be seen in “Eternals”.

Comments
Related Articles

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Another Round’, ‘Solos,’ and more

‘Sardar ka Grandson’ movie review: Gently gently turns fully filmy

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19: ‘Don’t want to offend COVID fan clubs’

‘Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream’ review: Netflix documentary engages, but lacks an outsider’s perspective

‘The Underground Railroad’ review: Moving testament to the power of freedom

‘WandaVision’ dominates MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

‘The Woman in the Window’ movie review: Best to draw the curtains on this one

‘Pudhupettai’ and ‘Asuran’ actor Nitish Veera dies of COVID-19

‘Halston’ review: The miniseries by Daniel Minahan suffers in its very concept

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Robert De Niro’s injury won’t affect ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ production

Assam’s fictional superhero Advitya all set to hit the screens in fancy outfit without mask

Renée Zellweger to star in NBC series based on ‘Dateline’

‘Ultraman’ CG-animated feature in the works at Netflix

How AR Rahman’s ‘O Paalanhaare’ became a prayer board for people battling COVID-19

‘Love, Death + Robots Vol. 2’ review: Upping the ante with jarring themes, and Michael B. Jordan

The journey from an audio and video cassette rental to launching an OTT platform: Saina’s journey in entertainment

‘Ammonite’ movie review: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan’s forbidden romance flatters to deceive

‘The Last Hour’ review: Exquisitely shot series about nothing
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 1:30:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/kumail-nanjiani-to-play-chippendales-founder-in-immigrant/article34593730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY