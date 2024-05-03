GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kubera’: Nagarjuna’s first-look video raises curiosity

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ stars Dhanush in the lead while Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh are expected to play prominent roles

May 03, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nagarjuna in ‘Kubera’.

Nagarjuna in ‘Kubera’. | Photo Credit: Aditya Music/YouTube

The makers of Kubera, starring Dhanush in the lead, have released the first-look video of Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is set to play a key role in the movie. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula

Nagarjuna, in an intense look, is seen sporting spectacles and holding an umbrella as it is raining. Despite the truck behind him loaded with currency notes, the actor sports a straight face. The actor then walks away from the truck and finds a Rs 500 note on the ground. He picks another note from his pocket and places it in the truck. Reports say the actor is set to play an honest government official in the movie.

Kubera, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rama Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Litd. Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting for the movie in Mumbai.

ALSO READ:Nagarjuna: I had been holding the gun wrong all along

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer while Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography of the movie. Chaithanya Pingali has co-written the movie with Sekhar Kammula. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with the acclaimed Telugu director.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

