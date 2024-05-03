‘Kubera’: Nagarjuna’s first-look video raises curiosity

May 03, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The makers of Kubera, starring Dhanush in the lead, have released the first-look video of Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is set to play a key role in the movie. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Nagarjuna, in an intense look, is seen sporting spectacles and holding an umbrella as it is raining. Despite the truck behind him loaded with currency notes, the actor sports a straight face. The actor then walks away from the truck and finds a Rs 500 note on the ground. He picks another note from his pocket and places it in the truck. Reports say the actor is set to play an honest government official in the movie.

Kubera, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rama Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Litd. Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting for the movie in Mumbai.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer while Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography of the movie. Chaithanya Pingali has co-written the movie with Sekhar Kammula. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with the acclaimed Telugu director.