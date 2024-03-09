‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula

March 09, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna

Tamil star Dhanush exudes a calm, disquieting menace in the first look of his 51st film, Kubera. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera (formerly #DNS) also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with Kammula, known for Telugu films like Godavari (2006), Happy Days (2007) and Love Story (2021). ALSO READ SJ Suryah joins the cast of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’; Selvaraghavan confirms being a part of the film

The announcement video shows Dhanush, sporting a scruffy beard and a smile, standing before a wall. The religious mural before him depicts Lord Shiva receiving alms from Annapurna, a form of his divine spouse Parvati.

Kubera, in Hindu mythology, is the god of wealth. According to reports, the film is a social drama set in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums.