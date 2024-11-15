ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kubera’: First glimpse of Sekhar Kammula’s film with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna hints at a social thriller

Updated - November 15, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ is Dhanush’s first collaboration with an acclaimed Telugu director

The Hindu Bureau

Dhanush in ‘Kubera’. | Photo Credit: Aditya Music/YouTube

A special glimpse from Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming multi-starrer film, Kubera, was unveiled by the makers today (November 15, 2024). The film features superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula

In the glimpse video, we see Dhanush as a beggar while Nagarjuna is introduced as a family man, living with his wife and daughter. Jim Sarbh is seen as a businessman while Rashmika Mandanna’s character seems like a woman from a middle class background.

The glimpse doesn’t reveal much with very little information given about the film’s central characters. Kubera is touted be a thriller, dealing with themes such as greed and ambition.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer while Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography of the movie. Chaithanya Pingali has co-written the movie with Sekhar Kammula. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with the acclaimed Telugu director.

ALSO READ:Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s ‘Idli Kadai’ gets a release date

Kubera is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rama Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Litd.

