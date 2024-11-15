‘Kubera’: First glimpse of Sekhar Kammula’s film with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna hints at a social thriller

A special glimpse from Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming multi-starrer film, Kubera, was unveiled by the makers today (November 15, 2024). The film features superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

In the glimpse video, we see Dhanush as a beggar while Nagarjuna is introduced as a family man, living with his wife and daughter. Jim Sarbh is seen as a businessman while Rashmika Mandanna’s character seems like a woman from a middle class background.

The glimpse doesn’t reveal much with very little information given about the film’s central characters. Kubera is touted be a thriller, dealing with themes such as greed and ambition.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer while Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography of the movie. Chaithanya Pingali has co-written the movie with Sekhar Kammula. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with the acclaimed Telugu director.

Kubera is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rama Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Litd.