GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kritika Kamra joins Vijay Varma in period crime series ‘Matka King’

Directed by Nagraj Manjule and set to stream on Prime Video, ‘Matka King’ delves into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kritika Kamra, Vijay Varma team up for ‘Matka King’

Kritika Kamra, Vijay Varma team up for ‘Matka King’

Actor Kritika Kamra will star alongside Vijay Varma in the upcoming crime drama series Matka King. Directed by Nagraj Manjule and set to stream on Prime Video, Matka King delves into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Vijay Varma-starrer ‘Matka King’ series starts shooting

Kamra will play a pivotal role opposite Varma in the series. She had earlier portrayed a female gangster in crime series Bambai Meri Jaan.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Matka King and to work alongside such an incredibly talented team,” Kamra said in a statement. “The story is not only intriguing but also rich in cultural history. It’s an honour to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India’s past. I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve been working on and to experience the world of Matka King.”

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ series review: An uneasy take on Mumbai mafia that blurs the line between the good and the evil

Matka King is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite, according to the official description.

The series is currently under production.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.