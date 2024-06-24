Kritika Kamra joins Vijay Varma in period crime series ‘Matka King’

Actor Kritika Kamra will star alongside Vijay Varma in the upcoming crime drama series Matka King. Directed by Nagraj Manjule and set to stream on Prime Video, Matka King delves into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Kamra will play a pivotal role opposite Varma in the series. She had earlier portrayed a female gangster in crime series Bambai Meri Jaan.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Matka King and to work alongside such an incredibly talented team,” Kamra said in a statement. “The story is not only intriguing but also rich in cultural history. It’s an honour to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India’s past. I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve been working on and to experience the world of Matka King.”

Matka King is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite, according to the official description.

The series is currently under production.