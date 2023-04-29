ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon’s first-look as Janaki in the Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ out

April 29, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, a character inspired by Sita in Ramayana, in Om Raut’s pan-Indian project ‘Adipurush’ headlined by Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of Kriti Sanon in ‘Adipurush’ | Photo Credit: @kritisanon/Twitter

The makers of Adipurush unveiled a motion poster of Kriti Sanon on the occasion of Sita Navami. Kriti is set to play Janaki, a character inspired by Sita from the epic Ramayana. The film, starring Prabhas, is directed by Om Raut, and is slated to release worldwide on June 16.

The motion poster begins with the image of Prabhas --- who plays the character Raghav based on Lord Ram --- before introducing Kriti as Janaki. The actor is seen clad in a beige saree.

Adipurush has Saif Ali Khan playing Lankesh, the antagonist. The cast also includes Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage, who plays Hanuman.

ALSO READ:Teaser of Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ criticised for ‘poor’ VFX

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ to have world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The film faced criticism for poor VFX and character design when its teaser dropped on October 2, 2022. The pan-Indian film is produced by T-Series Films. Ajay-Atul is the film's music director while Karthik Palani has done the cinematography.

Seeing the past from the prism of the present: On ‘Adipurush’ and more

