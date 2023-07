Kriti Sanon ventures into production; launches her banner Blue Butterfly Films

July 06, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Actor Kriti Sanon is starting her own production company named Blue Butterfly Films. On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram to share the update.

”And Its time to shift the gear. I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself,” she wrote.”Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams,” Kriti added.

She also shared the company’s logo. As soon as Kriti dropped the news, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and congratulated the Heropanti star. ”Congratulations kriti,” actor Varun Dhawan commented.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.