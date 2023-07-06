ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon ventures into production; launches her banner Blue Butterfly Films

July 06, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

 Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpath -Part 1’, ‘The Crew’ starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu

ANI

Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Actor Kriti Sanon is starting her own production company named Blue Butterfly Films. On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram to share the update.

”And Its time to shift the gear. I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself,” she wrote.”Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams,” Kriti added.

ALSO READ
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ to release in March 2024

She also shared the company’s logo. As soon as Kriti dropped the news, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and congratulated the Heropanti star. ”Congratulations kriti,” actor Varun Dhawan commented.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US