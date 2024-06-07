GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kristen Wiig’s ‘Palm Royale’ to return with season two on Apple TV+

The renewal of ‘Palm Royale’ comes almost after the first season of the series wrapped its run on Apple TV+ on May 8

Published - June 07, 2024 04:11 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Palm Royale’.

A still from ‘Palm Royale’. | Photo Credit: Apple TV/YouTube

Hollywood star Kirsten Wiig's drama show Palm Royale has been renewed for a second season by Apply TV+. The renewal comes almost after the first season of the series wrapped its run on Apple TV+ on May 8.

‘Palm Royale’ series review: Kristen Wiig’s talents do not make up for the lacklustre writing in Apple comedy

Set in the year 1969, Palm Royale stars Wiig as Maxine Simmons, a woman who goes to great lengths to achieve her goal of joining Palm Beach’s high society.

“The series has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement, posted on the streamer’s official website.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life," he added.

Created by Abe Sylvia, the show also features Oscar winner Laura Dern, who serves as an executive producer, as well as Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest appearances by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

ALSO READ:‘Palm Royale’ interview: Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb on working with and being starstruck by Carol Burnett

The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures; Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films; Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.

English cinema / World cinema

