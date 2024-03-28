ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart would only consider a Marvel film if Greta Gerwig was involved

March 28, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Stewart’s openness to the idea, contingent upon Gerwig’s involvement, is a stark departure from her previous stance on the blockbuster likes of Marvel cinema.

The Hindu Bureau

Kristen Stewart | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

In a recent podcast appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat show, Kristen Stewart hinted at a potential Marvel debut under one condition: the involvement of Barbie director, Greta Gerwig.

Stewart elaborated on her reservations, emphasizing the need for a significant shift in the filmmaking system, which currently lacks the necessary personal touch due to its algorithmic nature. Despite her aversion, Stewart acknowledged her affinity for large-scale productions, provided there’s a substantial level of trust and investment in one person.

The Oscar-nominated actress, best known for her role in the Twilight saga, Spencer and most recently in A24’s Love Lies Bleeding, highlighted Gerwig’s potential influence as a game-changer in her decision-making process.

Stewart also recalled getting “emotional” while watching Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance at the 2024 Oscars ceremony earlier this month.

