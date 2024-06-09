ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart to make series debut with Amazon MGM’s ‘The Challenger’

Published - June 09, 2024 11:25 am IST

Stewart will essay the role of Sally Ride, the astronaut and physicist who became the first American woman to fly in space

PTI

Kristen Stewart | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart is set to make her series debut with The Challenger from Amazon MGM Studios. Stewart will essay the role of Sally Ride, the astronaut and physicist who became the first American woman to fly in space, according to reports from Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ movie review: Kristen Stewart shines in Rose Glass’ sophomore sapphic nightmare

Actor Kyra Sedgwick’s Big Swing Productions developed and brought the project to Amblin and is executive producing with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Stewart's Nevermind production label.

The Challenger is based on The New Guys, a book written by Meredith E Bagby, who partners with actor Kyra Sedgwick and Valerie Stadler in Big Swing. They are also executive producers. The book traces the history of NASA’s 1978 class, the first to include women and people of colour.

Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac to headline ‘Mandy’ director Panos Cosmatos’ vampire thriller ‘Flesh of the Gods’

Three years after her first space flight in 1983, things took a tragic turn when Ride became the only astronaut appointed to the Rogers Commission to investigate the deadly Challenger explosion. She died from cancer at age 61 in 2012.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US