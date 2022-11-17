Kristen Stewart sets feature directorial debut with 'The Chronology of Water', Imogen Poots to star

November 17, 2022 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart will make her feature directorial debut "The Chronology of Water", headlined by "The Father" star Imogen Poots.

Produced under Ridley Scott's banner Scott Free, the film is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name.

Stewart, who has been attached to direct the film since 2018, has co-written the script of the movie with Andy Mingo.

In a press statement, entertainment website IndieWire quoted the "Spencer" star as saying she is happy to finally bring the film to life. She previously collaborated with Scott Free for her 2017 short film directorial debut "Come Swim", which she also wrote.

"Lidia's memoir honours corporeal experience, radically. To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means…is that it absolutely must be a film.

"This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia's life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her," the actor-filmmaker said.

Based on the novel described as a "lyrical journey through a life saved by art", the upcoming film follows a young woman who finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and a singular modern writer.

Co-writer Mingo is also attached to produce along with Michael Pruss. Rebecca Feuer serves as an executive producer.

