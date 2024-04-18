ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega will premiere new films at Tribeca 2024

April 18, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

With over 13,000 submissions, this year’s festival will present 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women

The Hindu Bureau

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival has announced its lineup of features boasting an impressive lineup celebrating women’s voices in cinema. With over 13,000 submissions, this year’s festival will present 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women.

Among the lineup, Michael Angarano’s Sacremento shall be premiering at this year’s festival starring Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera, and Maya Erskine.

Maya Erskine, Michael Angarano, Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart in a still from ‘Sacremento’

Audiences can look forward to fresh Best Actress nominee, Lily Gladstone’s performance in Jazzy, the latest work from Morrisa Maltz.

Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux and Lily Gladstone in a still from ‘Jazzy’

Also premiering is Tiffany Paulsen’s Winter Spring Summer or Fall, featuring Wednesday co-stars, Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, starring opposite each other.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White in a still from ‘Winter Spring Summer or Fall’

Opening the festival is the world premiere of the Hulu documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton.

Other highlights in this year’s features lineup include the world premieres of documentaries about Liza Minnelli, Harry Belafonte, Avicii, Linda Perry and the New York premiere of Dawn Porter’s Luther Vandross documentary, Never Too Much.

The 23rd edition of the Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 5-16 in New York City

