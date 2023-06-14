ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart is writing a ‘stoner girl comedy’ with fiancée Dylan Meyer

June 14, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Stewart, who is making her feature directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water’, is currently penning a stoner comedy script that she thinks is really ‘stupid’

The Hindu Bureau

Kristen Stewart arrives at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Hollywood star Kirsten Stewart is currently writing a screenplay for a ‘stoner girl comedy’ with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

Stewart made the disclosure in a recent chat with Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby, The Idol) published by Interview Magazine.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2023: Kristen Stewart takes on jury president duties in Berlin

“Me and Dylan are writing a movie,” Stewart says in the long conversation. “It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f****g stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company. I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long.”

Stewart, known for the Twilight franchise followed by a host of acclaimed roles, is making her feature directorial debut with The Chronology of Water. She has directed short films and music videos in the past, including the recent The Film for indie supergroup Boygenius.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
The power of the man: On toxic masculinity at Oscars

Produced under Ridley Scott’s banner Scott Free, The Chronology of Water is an adaptation of writer Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. It will be headlined by Imogen Poots.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US