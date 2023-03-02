Kristen Bell stars in new comedy series

March 02, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Actress Kristen Bell will be seen headlining a new comedy series. The yet-to-be-titled show from creator Erin Foster (Barely Famous) and executive producer Steven Levitan (Modern Family, Reboot) will be out on Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The series is about "the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi." Bell will play the agnostic woman and also serve as an executive producer. The series is the second at Netflix for Bell, who also starred in the streamer's thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window last year.

Bell is coming off Amazon's feature film The People We Hate at the Wedding and will be part of the voice cast for an upcoming Paw Patrol movie. Her credits also include Queenpins, Hulu's Veronica Mars revival and the Bad Moms movies.