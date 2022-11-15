November 15, 2022 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever - The Ghattamaneni Family.

Following the news of yesteryear Telugu superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni’s demise in the early hours of November 15 at a private hospital in Hyderabad, the actor’s immediate family shared the above sombre note. The day witnessed an outpouring of condolence messages from millions of the actor’s fans and well-known personalities. The messages remembered Krishna as a trendsetter, introducing several firsts to Telugu cinema in his career, and also expressed their solidarity with his family that includes son and actor Mahesh Babu, daughters Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini and actor Naresh.

Veteran actor and producer Mohan Babu recalled working alongside Krishna — as an assistant and later an associate director, and starring as a villain in 70 films headlined by Krishna — and remembered the late actor calling him ‘bhakta’. He credited superstar Krishna for helping him in the early stages of his career and recalled the love and affection extended to his family.

A legend is gone! pic.twitter.com/WLwVyIZok3 — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) November 15, 2022

Director S S Rajamouli, while recalling the contribution of actor Krishna to Telugu cinema ins more than 300 films over five decades as an actor, director and producer, said his love and passion for newer technologies set him apart. “He revolutionised Telugu cinema with the first 70mm film ( Simhasanam), first colour film ( Eenadu) and many more. He taught us not to be afraid of taking the less travelled path. We are forever indebted to him for his contributions,” he added.

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu.



Krishna garu's contribution to the telugu film field as an actor in 300+ films, director, and producer are well known.

What sets him apart from the rest is his love and passion for newer technologies. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2022

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, while expressing his condolences, referred to Krishna as a man who stood tall as the Himalayas, with a good heart. He termed him as a daring, determined actor with a humanitarian nature. Such a person is rare not only in Telugu cinema, but also in Indian cinema, he added.

Actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni remembered the late actor as the original cowboy of Telugu films and as a fearless actor who attempted every genre. Nagarjuna recalled conversations lasting several hours, filled with warmth and positivity.

A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity😊 the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ccJlBP1CZd — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 15, 2022

A superstar in every right who stood tall and commanded attention on screen is how actor Venkatesh Daggubati remembered Krishna, while expressing his grief and conveying his prayers to the family.

Deeply pained to hear about Krishna garu's passing. A Superstar in every right, he stood tall and commanded attention on screen like no other. We will sorely miss him. Rest in peace, Sir.



Sending love, light and strength to Mahesh and the family in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/o3492JJEQX — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 15, 2022

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who shared the screen with Krishna in three films — Annadammula Savaal (1978), Iddaru Asadhyule (1979) and Ram Robert Rahim (1980)— stated that he would cherish those memories and called Krishna’s passing a great loss to the Telugu film industry.

The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 15, 2022

Actor and multi-talented personality Kamal Haasan was apt when he stated that Krishna’s demise marked the end of an era in Telugu cinema. He added, “I wish to share the grief of brother Mahesh Babu who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing his brother, mother and now his father.”

Krishna garu is another name for adventure, stated actor NTR Jr, who went on to add that apart from starring in several experimental films with distinctive characters, Krishna introduced newer techniques to Telugu cinema.

Actor Ravi Teja, who had worked with Krisha in Baladoor (2008) said it was a privilege to have worked with and closely known the veteran actor. Calling him a legend, he stated that his passing is a devastating loss to the film industry.

Such a devastating loss to the entire film industry, What a Legend he was.

I had the pleasure of working with him and a total privilege to know him personally.

Rest in peace #SuperStarKrishna garu!



Heartfelt condolences to Mahesh & family in this hour of grief. OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) November 15, 2022

A superstar by all means whose contribution to Telugu cinema cannot be described in words, actor Allu Arjun remembered the yesteryear actor.

Condolence messages also poured in from actors Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithiin, Suriya, Karthi, Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Ram Pothineni, music composers Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman, among others.