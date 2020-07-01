‘Krishna and his Leela’ to stream on Aha from July 4

HYDERABAD

01 July 2020 12:30 IST

The rom-com will continue to stream on Netflix, in addition to the Telugu OTT platform ‘Aha’

The Telugu film Krishna and his Leela, which began streaming on Netflix a week ago, will also stream on the OTT platform ‘Aha’ from July 4. The rom-com starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti, has been earning appreciation for its slick presentation and a fresh take on modern, young romance.

Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and backed by Suresh Productions, the film is presented by Rana Daggubati. The dialogues written by Ravikanth and Siddhu are a talking point of the film, which is also being hailed for Sricharan Pakala’s music and cinematography by Shaneil Deo and Saiprakash.

