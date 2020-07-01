Telugu cinema Movies

‘Krishna and his Leela’ to stream on Aha from July 4

Shraddha Srinath and Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the film

Shraddha Srinath and Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the film   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The rom-com will continue to stream on Netflix, in addition to the Telugu OTT platform ‘Aha’

The Telugu film Krishna and his Leela, which began streaming on Netflix a week ago, will also stream on the OTT platform ‘Aha’ from July 4. The rom-com starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti, has been earning appreciation for its slick presentation and a fresh take on modern, young romance.

Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and backed by Suresh Productions, the film is presented by Rana Daggubati. The dialogues written by Ravikanth and Siddhu are a talking point of the film, which is also being hailed for Sricharan Pakala’s music and cinematography by Shaneil Deo and Saiprakash.

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 12:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/krishna-and-his-leela-to-stream-on-aha-from-july-4/article31960657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY