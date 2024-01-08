Krishand - Darshana Rajendran reunite for ‘Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham’

January 08, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Director Krishand, who teamed up with Darshana Rajendran last year for SonyLIV’s police procedural film Purusha Pretham, is reuniting with the actor for a web series titled Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham (The Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gang).

The upcoming series is also being made for SonyLIV. On Sunday, the makers took to social media to share the news along with a poster. Krishand took to Instagram to share the poster and called the series a “quirky gangster drama of Trivandrum”.

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham also stars Sanju Sivram, Jagadish, Indrans, Prashanth Alexander, Sreenath Babu, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Rahul Rajagopal. The rest of the cast includes Zhinz Shan, Shambhu Suresh, Niranj Maniyan pilla Raju, Geethi Sangeeha, Santhy Balachandran, Anoop Mohandas, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Sachin Joseph.

Bankrolled by Jomon Jacob, Vysakh Reetha serves as the showrunner of Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham which will have cinematography by Vishnu Prabhakar, editing by K Sasikumar and music by Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey.

