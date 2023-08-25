ADVERTISEMENT

KRG Studios collaborates with TVF for a film

August 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the film is titled ‘Powder’, and stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar and Sharmiela Mandre in lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Powder’ | Photo Credit: KRG Studios/Twitter

KRG Studios, which has produced acclaimed Kannada films such as Rathnan Prapancha and Gurudev Hoysala, has collaborated with popular OTT service and YouTube channel TVF for a film. Titled Powder, the film is directed by Janardhan Chikkanna. The film will release on April 5, 2024.

The film stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Ravishankar Gowda. Powder is written by Deepak Venkateshan while Shanthi Sagar is the cinematographer. Sean Roldan has been roped in as the music director.

The shoot for the film begins next month. KRG Studios, helmed by Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam, is currently producing Uttarakanda, starring Dhananjaya and Ramya, and Kiriket, starring Naveen Shankar and Danish Sait.

