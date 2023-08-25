KRG Studios collaborates with TVF for a film

August 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

KRG Studios, which has produced acclaimed Kannada films such as Rathnan Prapancha and Gurudev Hoysala, has collaborated with popular OTT service and YouTube channel TVF for a film. Titled Powder, the film is directed by Janardhan Chikkanna. The film will release on April 5, 2024.

The film stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Ravishankar Gowda. Powder is written by Deepak Venkateshan while Shanthi Sagar is the cinematographer. Sean Roldan has been roped in as the music director.

The shoot for the film begins next month. KRG Studios, helmed by Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam, is currently producing Uttarakanda, starring Dhananjaya and Ramya, and Kiriket, starring Naveen Shankar and Danish Sait.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.