ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kraven the Hunter’ trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s ruthless vigilante faces off against The Rhino

Published - August 14, 2024 01:43 pm IST

The trailer introduces us to Spider-Man villain Aleksei Sytsevich, better known as The Rhino, marking the first on-screen appearance of the iconic baddie since ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Hindu Bureau

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a still from ‘Kraven the Hunter’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Sony Pictures

Aaron Taylor-Johnson dives into the feral world of Kraven the Hunter with a fresh trailer, offering fans a glimpse of the actor’s transformation into the iconic Marvel villain. Directed by J.C. Chandor and set for release on December 13, the film stars Taylor-Johnson as the bounty hunter Sergei Kravinoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Madame Web’ movie review: Dakota Johnson springs no surprises in this mildly-engaging origin story

In the trailer, Taylor-Johnson’s Kravinoff, who gains superpowers from a lion’s bite, showcases his brutal instincts and a relentless quest for vengeance. The narrative follows Kravinoff’s transformation into Kraven the Hunter. “My father puts evil into the world,” Taylor-Johnson’s character declares, “I take it out.”

The trailer also introduces audiences to Spider-Man villain Aleksei Sytsevich, better known as The Rhino, and played by Alessandro Nivola. This marks the first on-screen appearance of the iconic baddie since The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Chandor, known for his work on Margin Call and A Most Violent Year, directs from a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. The film is part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, following recent projects like Madame Web and the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in David Mackenzie’s heist thriller ‘Fuze’

Taylor-Johnson, who has expressed a deep connection to the character, believes in the uniqueness of Kraven the Hunter. He stated earlier this year, “There was something unique about this character and something grounded,” emphasizing his commitment to bringing a fresh perspective to the superhero genre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US