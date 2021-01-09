‘Krack’ release faces glitches

Ravi Teja in ‘Krack’

HYDERABAD

09 January 2021 13:27 IST

Financial tussles led to cancellation of morning shows of the Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan starrer on Saturday

It turned out to be an anti-climax for the Telugu film Krack, the first of the 2021 Sankranti films slated to release on January 9. The film produced by ‘Tagore’ B Madhu ran into trouble as, reportedly, financiers took the legal route demanding that the dues owed to them be cleared.

As a result, première shows in the United States and the morning shows in India were cancelled. The film directed by Gopichand Malineni stars Ravi Teja as a cop who plays by his own rules, and Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are cast in key roles.

Madhu had earlier produced the Tamil film Ayogya (2019) starring Vishal. Ayogya’s failure at the box office and the ensuing debts are being cited as the reason behind Krack’s financial tussle.

On Saturday morning, negotiations were on and the film’s team was hopeful of getting clearance to screen the afternoon shows. However, the uncertainty continues as the rescheduled press show in the afternoon also stood cancelled.