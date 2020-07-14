KR Murali Krishna: ‘I was moved to tears by her humility and love’

14 July 2020 11:56 IST

KR Murali Krishna’s last release was the Kannada film Gara, which was based on RK Narayan’s short story Astrologer’s Day. The film had popular television anchor and news reader Rehman in the lead with comic actor Johnny Lever in a pivotal role. Johnny was not the only import from the Hindi film industry. The late dance director, Saroj Khan choreographed two songs for the film. Murali, who developed a close friendship with the choreographer remembers her...

“Saroj Khan is not just a name, but represented a woman of immense strength, an artiste and a genuine human being. When I first heard of her, I was intrigued by the term ‘dance director’ and wondered what her work entailed. She was so famous. Soon, I started following her work and was bowled over by her dance moves. When I became a director, I dreamt of working with her some day.

This dream became a reality when I made Gara. I shared my dream of working with Saroj to Johnny Lever. After a two-hour interval, he said Saroj was willing to talk to me over the phone. My heart stopped when I heard her voice, it was my fan moment. I asked her for an appointment and she told me I was welcome any time.

I went to Mumbai with my wife and Johnny. When we visited Saroj, she asked what I wanted. I told her I had two demands — she should choreograph two songs for Gara and give me a bear hug.

As soon as she heard that she jumped off her chair and hugged me. She asked to listen to the songs, and immediately agreed to come on board. When I asked her about remuneration, she told me to give whatever I felt like in my heart. I was moved to tears by her humility and love.

Work on Gara was stalled as I was involved in another film. When I called Saroj after almost a year, her first question was ‘when is the shoot starting and what dates do you want me to be free for your film?’

After she landed in Bengaluru, we drove her to Melkote where the songs were being shot. She was so affectionate with the cast. The actors were terrified to work with a legend like her. She would be stern with them while working and treat them as her children in the free time.

I still remember one particular shot. We all thought the dance was okay, but she told us one step was wrong and made sure that it was reshot. What we missed, despite the monitor, she caught with her bare eyes!

We had four dancers for a song featuring Johnny Lever and Sadhu Kokila. The costume director made a mistake and had created a different outfit for two dancers. Saroj did not send the girls away, she included them in the dance. She wanted 30 dancers, but we had just eight. She said ‘don’t worry we will work something out.’

Despite being a legend, I will never forget the respect she gave me as a director. The shoot was completed on March 19, 2018 and we organised a press meet. I was 45 minutes late for the conference as Saroj was unwell and we had to admit her in a hospital.

While the press meet was going on, we got a call saying that she had come to the press meet! In fact, she told the doctors that she had come to Bengaluru for work and had to complete the project. She said she had to stand her director. “The press will be eager to meet me, I cannot let them and the team down. I need to meet them all.”

Stand with the team she did. Today she is not with us and I still cannot believe it. We had become good friends and spoke to each other a few months ago. I am planning on directing a Hindi film and Saroj was already on board as the dance director.

She had said no matter what film I direct she will always be a part of it. Sadly, she left us. I feel I am the unluckiest director as I will not be able to work with her any more.”

