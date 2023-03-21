Kovai Guna, comedian and mimicry artist, passes away

March 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Television personality, comedian, and mimicry artist Kovai Guna passed away today. According to reports, Guna had been taking treatment for over a year at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Guna broke out after his mesmerising mimicry performances in the Vijay Television show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. He then shot to fame for his performances in the Sun Television show Asatha Povadhu Yaaru.

Notably, Guna’s voice impersonations of comedians Goundamani, Janagaraj, and late Tamil actor MR Radha were much spoken about.

The news has certainly come as a shock to fans of Tamil comedy. Just last month, veteran comedian Mayilsamy passed away at the age of 57.

