‘Kottukkaali’ trailer: Soori takes Anna Ben to an exorcist in PS Vinothraj’s intense sophomore

The trailer of filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s much-anticipated sophomore directorial, Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, was released by the makers on Tuesday (13 August 2024).

The film, which premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival followed by a screening at the Transilvania International Film Festival, is now releasing in Indian theatres on August 23.

Set to the tempo of a hen’s clucking, the trailer shows Soori’s character and his pals, taking Anna’s character to see an exorcist. When the crescendo hits the peak, tensions rise high. Kottukkaali is billed as a drama addressing misogyny, superstition and complex human emotions.

“Two Indian families are planning the wedding of their daughter Meena and son Pandi. The trouble is: Meena is in love with someone else — what’s more, from a lower caste. The film opens when all is said and done, and the family’s will has left Meena cold. She has lapsed into a monumental silence. Her family can find just one logical explanation for this state of affairs: Meena must be possessed. Once exorcised, nothing can stand in the way of happiness,” reads a synopsis.

Kottukkaali marks filmmaker Vinothraj’s sophomore effort. The director’s critically acclaimed debut Pebbles (Koozhangal) won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021 and was selected as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards.

Kottukkaali has cinematography by B Sakthivel and editing by Ganesh Siva. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions.

