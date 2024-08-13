ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kottukkaali’ trailer: Soori takes Anna Ben to an exorcist in PS Vinothraj’s intense sophomore

Updated - August 13, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 11:43 am IST

The film, which premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, is set to release in theatres on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Kottukkaali’ | Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan Productions/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s much-anticipated sophomore directorial, Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, was released by the makers on Tuesday (13 August 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival followed by a screening at the Transilvania International Film Festival, is now releasing in Indian theatres on August 23.

Soori interview on ‘Garudan’: I stopped getting comedy roles after ‘Viduthalai’

Set to the tempo of a hen’s clucking, the trailer shows Soori’s character and his pals, taking Anna’s character to see an exorcist. When the crescendo hits the peak, tensions rise high. Kottukkaali is billed as a drama addressing misogyny, superstition and complex human emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two Indian families are planning the wedding of their daughter Meena and son Pandi. The trouble is: Meena is in love with someone else — what’s more, from a lower caste. The film opens when all is said and done, and the family’s will has left Meena cold. She has lapsed into a monumental silence. Her family can find just one logical explanation for this state of affairs: Meena must be possessed. Once exorcised, nothing can stand in the way of happiness,” reads a synopsis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kottukkaali marks filmmaker Vinothraj’s sophomore effort. The director’s critically acclaimed debut Pebbles (Koozhangal) won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021 and was selected as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards.

PS Vinothraj on ‘Koozhangal’ and the growing space for parallel cinema in Tamil

Kottukkaali has cinematography by B Sakthivel and editing by Ganesh Siva. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US