‘Kottukkaali’: Soori, Anna Ben to headline ‘Koozhangal’ fame PS Vinothraj’s next

March 10, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions banner

The Hindu Bureau

PS Vinothraj (left) and poster of ‘Kottukkaali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and @Siva_Kartikeyan/Twitter

Actors Soori and Anna Ben are all set to headline filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s next, Kottukkaali. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions banner.

The makers unveiled the title along with the first look poster of the film on Friday.

Kottukkaali has cinematography by B Sakthivel, editing by Ganesh Siva, and sound design by Suren G and S Alagia Koothan. Interestingly, there is no information available regarding the film’s music director.

Vinothraj shot to fame for his 2021 film Koozhangal ( Pebbles), which was India’s official entry to the Oscars that year. Produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, the film bagged the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in 2021.

Soori, on the other hand, is currently in the limelight due to the tremendous response that the trailer for his first film as a hero, Viduthalai Part 1, has been receiving. The Vetri Maaran directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and has music by Ilaiyaraaja. Kottukkaali marks second film as a hero for Soori.

For Malayalam actor Anna Ben, Kottukkaali marks the Tamil debut. The actor, who shot to fame in 2019 for her performances in Kumbalangi Nights and Helen, will be seen next in Ennittu Avasanam and Anchu Centum Celeenayum

