‘Kottukkaali’: PS Vinothraj’s sophomore film starring Soori, Anna Ben gets a release date

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:27 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 01:15 pm IST

‘Kottukkaali’ is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Ben and Soori from ‘Kottukkaali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Koozhangal-fame PS Vinothraj whose debut venture was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, is back with his sophomore project. Titled Kottukkaali, the film premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival followed by a screening at the Transilvania International Film Festival.

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Kottukkaali,’ starring Soori and Anna Ben, to compete at Transilvania International Film Festival

The film was also awarded the Golden Lynx Award for Best Feature Film at the Portugal International Film Festival. After its festive run, Kottukkaali is all set to hit theatres. Backed by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions, the actor took to X to share the film’s release date.

Also sharing a small clip from the film, Sivakarthikeyan confirmed that the film hit theatres on August 23.

Kottukkaali , starring Soori and Anna Ben, is billed as a drama addressing themes of misogyny, superstition and complex human emotions. “Two Indian families are planning the wedding of their daughter Meena and son Pandi. The trouble is: Meena is in love with someone else – what’s more, from a lower caste. The film opens when all is said and done, and the family’s will has left Meena cold. She has lapsed into a monumental silence. Her family can find just one logical explanation for this state of affairs: Meena must be possessed. Once exorcised, nothing can stand in the way of happiness,” reads a synopsis.

Berlinale 2024 | Anna Ben, Soori’s ‘Kottukkaali’ premieres at fest

It has cinematography by B Sakthivel and editing by Ganesh Siva.

