ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kotee’ trailer: Dhananjaya stars as a common man in trouble

Updated - June 06, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Directed by Param, ‘Kotee’, starring Dhananjaya, is set to hit the screens on June 14

The Hindu Bureau

Dhananjaya in ‘Kotee’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Kannada/YouTube

The trailer ofKotee, starring Dhananjaya, is out. Directed by Param, the Kannada film will hit the screens on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik Gowda: Kannada cinema lacking in consistency

In the film, Dhananjaya plays a driver with the ambition to earn Rs 1 crore without cheating or hurting anyone. The trailer shows the actor as a person who cares for his family.

Ramesh Indira, who grew popular with the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, plays the antagonist. Thara essays the role of Dhananjaya’s mother in the movie. Moksha Kushal is cast opposite Dhananjaya as the female lead. Other actors in the film are Rangayana Raghu, and Sardar Satya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Rangayana Raghu interview: I love roles that make me think

“This is the story of a middle-class common man. It’s a family entertainer that everyone will connect with,” said Dhananjaya. Director Param said, “This is a content-driven commercial film. Compelling story and great entertainment are guaranteed.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Ramya opts out of Dhananjaya starrer ‘Uttarakaanda’

Vasuki Vaibhav is the music composer while Nobin Paul has scored the background music for Kotee. Pratheek Shetty is the editor while Arunbhrama has done the cinematography.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US