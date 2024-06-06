‘Kotee’ trailer: Dhananjaya stars as a common man in trouble

The trailer ofKotee, starring Dhananjaya, is out. Directed by Param, the Kannada film will hit the screens on June 14.

In the film, Dhananjaya plays a driver with the ambition to earn Rs 1 crore without cheating or hurting anyone. The trailer shows the actor as a person who cares for his family.

Ramesh Indira, who grew popular with the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, plays the antagonist. Thara essays the role of Dhananjaya’s mother in the movie. Moksha Kushal is cast opposite Dhananjaya as the female lead. Other actors in the film are Rangayana Raghu, and Sardar Satya.

“This is the story of a middle-class common man. It’s a family entertainer that everyone will connect with,” said Dhananjaya. Director Param said, “This is a content-driven commercial film. Compelling story and great entertainment are guaranteed.”

Vasuki Vaibhav is the music composer while Nobin Paul has scored the background music for Kotee. Pratheek Shetty is the editor while Arunbhrama has done the cinematography.

